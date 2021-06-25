Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8,668.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,169,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85.

