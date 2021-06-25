Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.93 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.