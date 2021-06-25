Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,901 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $180.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

