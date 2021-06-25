Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
