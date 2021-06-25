Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 44.1% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 132.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $239.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

