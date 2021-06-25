Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

