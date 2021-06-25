Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

