Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.31% of SP Plus worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.69. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

