Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

