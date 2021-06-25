Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock opened at $1,355.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,297.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $763.98 and a 1-year high of $1,385.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.