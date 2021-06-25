Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.32 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,393.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,793 shares of company stock worth $3,481,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

