Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.34 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

