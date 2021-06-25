Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.45 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.14% of Boot Barn worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.71 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

