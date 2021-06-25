Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.45% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $565.04 million, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

