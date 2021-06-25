Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,011,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,807,150.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,088,910 shares of company stock worth $278,231,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

MRNA opened at $220.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

