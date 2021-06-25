Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.51 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 248.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

