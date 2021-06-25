Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

