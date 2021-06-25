Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

