Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Landstar System stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

