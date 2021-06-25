Blair William & Co. IL Invests $2.51 Million in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

