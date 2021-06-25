Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $108.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

