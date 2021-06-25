Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

