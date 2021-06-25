Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,162 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

