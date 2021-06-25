Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 501.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 201,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.59.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.46 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

