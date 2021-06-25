Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,184 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

