Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,091 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Glaukos worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $86.25 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

