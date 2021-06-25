Blair William & Co. IL Sells 549 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $501.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

