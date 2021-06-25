Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,904 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $110.32 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

