BLink Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $11,160.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00601643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038831 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,347 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.