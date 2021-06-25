Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00054096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

