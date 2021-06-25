Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $41,758.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $555,551.62 and $41,758.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00593075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,774 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

