Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $208,014.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

