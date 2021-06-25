Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $578.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after buying an additional 139,527 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 78.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.