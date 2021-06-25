Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading Down 36.8% Over Last Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005105 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $62.10 million and $17,835.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00594111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038996 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars.

