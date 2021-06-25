Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) shares shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

