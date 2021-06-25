BlueSpruce Investments LP Sells 534,861 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BlueSpruce Investments LP cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 534,861 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 6.0% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $302,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

