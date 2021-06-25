BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading Up 0.9%

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.17). Approximately 2,274,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,957,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £717.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

