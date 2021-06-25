BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of NYSE:DCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 55,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,133. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50.
