Bonfida (FIDA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $564,062.00

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $64.37 million and approximately $564,062.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00164507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,520.66 or 0.99466609 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

