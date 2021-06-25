Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $8.87 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00028172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $531,053.45 and $11,461.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00164907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.00 or 1.00149495 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

