BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

BWA stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

