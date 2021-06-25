BoringDAO Price Reaches $394.34 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $394.34 or 0.01236340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $41.80 million and $238,084.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00586611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037737 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,989 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

