BOScoin (BOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $12,641.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

