Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Boston Properties worth $125,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,488,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 182.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 215,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

NYSE:BXP opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.50. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.