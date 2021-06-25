Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) versus The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Financial Comparison

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and The RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group $589.51 million 2.13 $28.79 million $1.77 22.54

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The RMR Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.63%. The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than The RMR Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group 4.63% 4.71% 3.67%

Summary

The RMR Group beats Bowman Consulting Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

