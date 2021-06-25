Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 55,236 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,236 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nucor worth $27,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,288. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

