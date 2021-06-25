Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 18,142 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Alcoa worth $34,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $37.09. 78,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.