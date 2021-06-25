Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 29,952 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of UGI worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock remained flat at $$46.83 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,679. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

