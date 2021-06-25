Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 73,072 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,072 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of International Paper worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 175,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 272.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,845. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.