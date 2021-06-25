Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,153,086 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,153,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,904,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,206.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 275,986 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 434.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.